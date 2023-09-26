Drive to the conditions call from police after crashes

Motorists need to drive to the conditions and stay awake, police in the Waitaki district say.

Acting Sergeant Larissa Berends, of Oamaru, said it was disappointing so many accidents occurred over the weekend in the district.

There were four traffic crashes in the region at the weekend, including one where the driver left before police arrived.

At 5.30pm on Friday, two vehicles crashed in Horse Gully Rd.

Acting Sgt Berends said a 46-year-old male driver was distracted and drove over the centre line. There were no injuries and the crash was being investigated.

On Saturday, a vehicle crashed into a ditch in Fortification Rd. Acting Sgt Berends said when police arrived no-one was in the vehicle but the keys were in the ignition.

At 10.35pm on Saturday, a car crashed into a tree on State Highway 83 near Jardine Rd. A 56-year-old man and 42-year-old woman were in the car.

The man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

At 2am yesterday in Seven Mile Rd, a vehicle collided with a milk tanker. Fatigue was believed to be a factor. Neither driver was hurt.

— Staff reporter