Driver collides with patrol car

The crash just after midnight on Saturday morning involved a police car and a civilian car. PHOTO: OAMARU LIVE

A driver in Oamaru came abruptly to the attention of a patrolling officer when their vehicles collided in the town's main street just after midnight.

A police spokeswoman said "about 12:18am today a police vehicle and another vehicle collided on Thames St."

One person from the other vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries, while police staff were not injured, the spokeswoman said.

A 44-year-old woman from Oamaru underwent breath testing procedures and was due to appear in court on October 11.