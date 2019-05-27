Driver flees police in chase, then escapes from station

A woman ran off from the Oamaru police station about 2pm yesterday after an earlier car chase near Kakanui.



A police spokeswoman said police had tried to stop a vehicle on Kakanui Rd, Kakanui, shortly before 10am yesterday for "a routine traffic stop".

"The female driver failed to stop for police and a pursuit was initiated," she said.

The pursuit ended several minutes later on Beach Rd, when the vehicle came to a stop and the driver, understood to be in her 40s, was arrested.

The woman was then taken to the Oamaru Police Station. She was "given some time to speak with a lawyer on the phone", but she "made her way out of the police station".

"Police are making inquiries to locate her," she said.