Drug charges after Oamaru search

Ammunition, methamphetamine utensils and cannabis have been found following a search warranted executed by Oamaru police on Wednesday.

Senior Sergeant Jason McCoy said that as a result, a 25-year-old male has been arrested for unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession of methamphetamine utensils.

Police also summonsed a 39-year-old man, from the same address, for cultivating cannabis.

The 25-year-old man will appear in the Oamaru District Court next Wednesday, but police were unsure when the 39-year-old man would appear in court.