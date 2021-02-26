Drug charges after Oamaru search

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Ammunition, methamphetamine utensils and cannabis have been found following a search warranted executed by Oamaru police on Wednesday.
Senior Sergeant Jason McCoy said that as a result, a 25-year-old male has been arrested for unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession of methamphetamine utensils.
Police also summonsed a 39-year-old man, from the same address, for cultivating cannabis.
The 25-year-old man will appear in the Oamaru District Court next Wednesday, but police were unsure when the 39-year-old man would appear in court.