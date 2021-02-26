Friday, 26 February 2021

Drug charges after Oamaru search

    1. Regions
    2. North Otago

    Ammunition, methamphetamine utensils and cannabis have been found following a search warranted executed by Oamaru police on Wednesday.

    Senior Sergeant Jason McCoy said that as a result, a 25-year-old male has been arrested for unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession of methamphetamine utensils.

    Police also summonsed a 39-year-old man, from the same address, for cultivating cannabis.

    The 25-year-old man will appear in the Oamaru District Court next Wednesday, but police were unsure when the 39-year-old man would appear in court.

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    drivesouth-pow-lux_0.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter