Duo of necessity win triples title at record-size tournament

Excelsior Petanque Club’s annual drawn triples tournament last week drew a record 70 players. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Excelsior Petanque Club held its annual drawn triples tournament last week.

It was the largest tournament the club had ever held with 24 teams and 70 players from across the South Island taking part.

Club captain Yvonne Ballantyne said it was a great day out for everyone.

"It was a great social, fun tournament and is a great opportunity for Excelsior to host players from around the South Island and to repay the hospitality we are given when we compete in various tournaments."

Due to some late withdrawals, two teams ended up playing as doubles rather than triples to avoid having a bye.

One of those doubles teams, Phillip Lyall, of Dunedin City, and Suzanne Tonkin, of Excelsior, were crowned champions after going through all seven games undefeated. — Allied Media