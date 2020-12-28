Early morning fire next to highway

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Omarama volunteer firefighters quickly extinguished an 80sqm grass fire burning early this morning.
Two appliances and a water tanker were sent to the 20m-long fire, beside the Omarama-Otematata Rd (State Highway 83) near Omarama, after
firefighters were alerted at 3.13am, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.
Police had been notified routinely, but the fire was not viewed as suspicious, a police spokeswoman said.