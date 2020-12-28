Early morning fire next to highway

Monday, 28 December 2020

    Omarama volunteer firefighters quickly extinguished an 80sqm grass fire burning early this morning.

    Two appliances and a water tanker were sent to the 20m-long fire, beside the Omarama-Otematata Rd (State Highway 83) near Omarama, after
    firefighters were alerted at 3.13am, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

    Police had been notified routinely, but the fire was not viewed as suspicious, a police spokeswoman said. 

