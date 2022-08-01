Skip to main content
Dunedin
North Otago
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Full of praise for Alps 2 Ocean trails
Where there is a will, there is a way.
Camping grounds get water upgrade
Camping grounds get water upgrade
Waitaki lakes camping grounds have had a water upgrade with the installation of 5km of pipeline to supply three of Waitaki District Council’s camping grounds with potable water.
East Otago High School ‘A night in Paris' senior formal, Palmerston Sports Hall, Friday, September 9
East Otago High School ‘A night in Paris' senior formal, Palmerston Sports Hall, Friday, September 9
PHOTOS: TRACEY CLARE
Parmley allegedly didn't follow process in secret payment
Parmley allegedly didn't follow process in secret payment
A southern council chief executive has been hauled over the coals by auditors in the United Kingdom over an alleged secret payment to a staff member.
Vehicles destroyed in blaze near Duntroon
Vehicles destroyed in blaze near Duntroon
Three vehicles have been destroyed in an "unfortunate" shed fire near Duntroon, inland from Oamaru, a firefighter says.
Geopark nomination ‘enormous’
Geopark nomination ‘enormous’
Four years of labour to have the Waitaki Whitestone recognised as New Zealand’s first Unesco Global Geopark is one giant leap closer to paying dividends.
Abuse on social media increasing
Abuse on social media increasing
The Waitaki District Council has cried foul after an increase this month in social media abuse directed at council staff and councillors.
Oamaru's Criterion back in business
Oamaru's Criterion back in business
The "flagship building" of Oamaru’s Victorian precinct is back in business.
Waitaki’s ageing population just one challenge faced
Waitaki’s ageing population just one challenge faced
The Waitaki District Council has plenty on the agenda as the voters in North Otago get to cast their democratic right in the upcoming local body elections.
SUBSCRIBER
Taking Classic Rock to the world from Oamaru
SUBSCRIBER
Taking Classic Rock to the world from Oamaru
Classic Rock online editor Fraser Lewry talks to Ashley Smyth about what got him to that position, and how he came to be living in Oamaru.
Callout to washing machine fire in Oamaru
Callout to washing machine fire in Oamaru
A washing machine fire went on fire, prompting a callout for fire crews in Oamaru today.
Thunderstorms, road snowfall warnings for Otago
Thunderstorms, road snowfall warnings for Otago
Parts of Otago could be hit by thunderstorms today and several road snowfall warnings have been issued for the region, including Dunedin's Northern Motorway.
Mayoral candidate profiles — Waitaki
Mayoral candidate profiles — Waitaki
Passionate about district, dedicated to hard work
Public urged to ‘keep an eye out’ after crime wave
Public urged to ‘keep an eye out’ after crime wave
Oamaru police were kept busy with a raft of suspicious incidents, including an arson attempt and a found Taser, at the weekend.
WDC budget handling criticised
WDC budget handling criticised
A budget decision came under fire during the Waitaki District Council’s first public workshop last week.
WBHS pupils filmed in brutal assault
WBHS pupils filmed in brutal assault
Footage of a violent attack by Waitaki Boys’ High School pupils shared online has been labelled appalling and the attack "should never have happened", police say.
Waitaki council to vote on next phase of plan
Waitaki council to vote on next phase of plan
The Waitaki District Council is set to vote on the next phase of its "transformation programme" next week.
Feedback period for proposed plan draws to a close
Feedback period for proposed plan draws to a close
Landscape and feature protection, rural provisions and building heights in medium-density zones have been the hot topics during the draft Waitaki district plan engagement period.
Questions put to Waitaki District Council mayoralty candidates
Questions put to Waitaki District Council mayoralty candidates
As more people look to the Waitaki District as an appealing place to live, the council is faced with a number of issues - some recurring and some more recent.
$1.5m rain damage to infrastructure
$1.5m rain damage to infrastructure
Heavy rain in July and early August across North Otago caused about $1.5 million damage to Waitaki District Council infrastructure networks.
