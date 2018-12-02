Sunday, 2 December 2018

Emergency services called to North Otago crash

    By George Block
    1. Regions
    2. North Otago

    Emergency services have been called after a car is thought to have hit a bridge near Maheno in North Otago this morning.

    A police spokeswoman said emergency services have been sent to the crash in Teschemakers Rd, between Rocklands and Fortification Rds, near State Highway 1 between Maheno and Oamaru about 9.30am.

    Information about the crash was limited at this stage, but it appeared a car had collided with a bridge, she said. 

