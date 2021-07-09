Family dives into hospitality

Sara Kingsbury has reopened Duntroon’s The Flying Pig Cafe. PHOTO: ASHLEY SMYTH

Some berry good timing led to Sara Kingsbury reopening Duntroon’s The Flying Pig Cafe.

Miss Kingsbury bought the cafe with the help of her parents, Mark and Melanie Kingsbury, after they branched out from dairy farming to berry farming.

The Peebles couple, who own Waimaru Dairies, had planted a hectare of blackberries and boysenberries, and Black Point Berry Orchard was harvested for the first time last season.

"They produced so much fruit. They couldn’t keep up with demand, but they also had an excess of seconds," Miss Kingsbury said.

"Mum makes jams, sauces and everything, but because she didn’t have a commercial kitchen, she couldn’t sell it."

That is where their daughter, with her degree in hospitality and tourism, came into the picture.

Miss Kingsbury had been working at the Hermitage at Mt Cook, as assistant to the head chef and food and beverage manager, until the pandemic hit and she was left jobless.

"So I was lucky enough that my parents had a dairy farm, so I came back down to the dairy farm ... and just worked.

"We started looking at the cafe as another outlet for their berries, and I also didn’t want to be farming anymore ... We talked about it, and decided ‘what’s the harm in giving it a shot?’.

"So they helped me buy the place, and the rest is history, really."

The cafe had closed in 2017, and went on the market in 2019.

It reopened almost four weeks ago, and Miss Kingsbury said she was appreciating the support of locals.

"During the weekends we’re pretty packed," she said.

"We’re looking at employing a few more staff, because Mum’s one of the head chefs in the kitchen at the moment, but she was only really here to set up recipes and get us going.

"So we’re looking for some more staff to get her out of the kitchen.

"By summer time, I have a feeling we’ll be pretty flat stick."

Miss Kingsbury knew she wanted to be in the hospitality industry after her first job at Te Kohurau Restaurant and Cafe in Kurow.

"I just enjoyed having the yarns with locals, getting to know regulars," she said.

"I’m just a people person."

That realisation led her to study for her degree at the Pacific International Hotel Management School in New Plymouth.

The Flying Pig is open Tuesday to Sunday, although this could change coming into summer, she said.

Although doors officially opened at 8am, she welcomed customers popping in earlier for their morning coffee on their way to work.

The cafe interior had been given a coat of fresh, white paint to update it from its previous "plummy-purple".

"Just to make it feel a bit more comfortable and welcoming for people to come in, like a family environment."

All food was made on site, and the menu would keep changing, she said.

"We’re just a family-owned cafe.

"I mean, we’re still learning — it’s just a bit of a learning curve for all of us. We’re just hoping that everyone who comes in understands that."

