Family harm assault charge

An Oamaru man has been charged with assault following a family harm incident.

Sergeant Blair Wilkinson, of Oamaru, said the 34-year-old man was arrested following a family harm incident, in North Oamaru, which occurred at 12.50am on Thursday.

His partner was taken to Oamaru Hospital with a head injury as a result of the assault, Sgt Wilkinson said.

The man was charged with assault on a person in a family relationship and is due in the Oamaru District Court on July 13.