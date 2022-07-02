Saturday, 2 July 2022

Family harm assault charge

    1. Regions
    2. North Otago

    An Oamaru man has been charged with assault following a family harm incident.

    Sergeant Blair Wilkinson, of Oamaru, said the 34-year-old man was arrested following a family harm incident, in North Oamaru, which occurred at 12.50am on Thursday.

    His partner was taken to Oamaru Hospital with a head injury as a result of the assault, Sgt Wilkinson said.

    The man was charged with assault on a person in a family relationship and is due in the Oamaru District Court on July 13.

