Fire near Omarama 'under control'

Firefighters have contained a vegetation fire near Omarama this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they were called to the blaze at Clay Cliffs about 11.40am, which was initially reported as a vehicle fire.

Firefighters from Omarama were called to the blaze and had it largely contained by 12.30pm.

"They are still working on it, to ensure it doesn't travel up the hill into farm land."

Appliances from Twizel and Otematata had also been called.

A helicopter was also called to the scene, but would likely be stood down because the fire was under control.