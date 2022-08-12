Fire victim remembered as beloved friend

Glen Newell, who died in a Palmerston house fire, has been remembered as a beloved friend and family member.

Mr Newell (53) died in the blaze at his apartment in of council-owned social housing block in Copinsha St on July 18.

He was formally named by police on Wednesday.

One neighbour said the blaze appeared to start in the apartment’s kitchen.

Another said Mr Newell had moved to the complex around the start of the year and seemed to be finding his feet in Palmerston.

An online tribute posted by a friend of Mr Newell said the pair had been friends since they met when they were 17 years old at the City Mission in Christchurch.

They later lived together on the streets of Auckland and in later years reunited in Blenheim and Christchurch.

"A silent and sincere salute to you my true friend, missed from the moment of your departure," the tribute said.

A remembrance notice placed in the ODT said Mr Newell died "with great sadness to both family and friends". He was loved by sisters Sally, Cindy, Daphne and the late Vicki, his brother-in-law Corey, and by his nieces and nephews, the tribute said.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nik Leigh said the investigation was being handled by police, who were waiting on the fire investigator’s report to be completed before the case was sent to the coroner.

There was no indication the fire was suspicious, he said.

Mr Newell was interred in a private ceremony in late July.