You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A temporary ban on letting off fireworks in the Upper Waitaki came into effect yesterday.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand district manager Phil Marsh said wildfire was a year-round hazard in the area.
Some other types of fire were still allowed in the area at present but Mr Marsh was asking people not to light up at all if there was an alternative.
A temporary fireworks ban was already in place for the Mackenzie Basin.