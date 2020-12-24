Thursday, 24 December 2020

Fireworks ban for Mackenzie Basin

    Fire tore through Lake Ohau Village in October, destroying about 50 homes. PHOTO: ANDY WINNEKE
    Following major fires at Lakes Pukaki and Ōhau this year Fire and Emergency New Zealand have banned fireworks in the Mackenzie Basin for the summer.

    Acting Principal Rural Fire Officer Don Geddes said the area has already had two major fires this season.

    "We have very dry conditions around the Mackenzie Basin and the recent fires showed how quickly fire can spread in this area," Mr Geddes said.

    "In extreme conditions, it only takes a spark to start a devastating wildfire. That spark can come from a firework or a campfire, a gas cooker, a charcoal barbeque or a vehicle exhaust.

    "We know there will be a lot of visitors to the Mackenzie and we want to reduce as many fire risks as possible. Banning fireworks is part of our local risk reduction strategy.

    "We urge people to think carefully about fire safety this summer."

    The ban comes into effect at 6pm tonight and runs through until March 31, 2021.

    Section 52 of the Fire and Emergency Act allows Fire and Emergency to restrict activities that may start or cause the spread of fire.

    The prohibition order includes Omarama, but not Otematata and covers the rest of the Mackenzie Basin to the north.

