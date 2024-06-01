Skip to main content
Dunedin
12
|
5
Saturday,
Sat,
29
June
Jun
2024
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Winter
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Toitū te whenua
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Entertainment
ODT Quiz
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
NZIA Southern Series
SOREC
Explore Dunedin
Drivesouth Reviews
Design for Living
Education Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Sponsored content
Southern Television
Health and Beauty
Video
Rural life
Waste on its way out of Hampden
Take it up and tip it out.
Trophy taken out by high-flying trainee
Trophy taken out by high-flying trainee
A young female pilot from the New Zealand Airline Academy Ltd (NZAAL) in Oamaru took out the Morane Saulnier Rallye Trophy at the annual New Zealand Association of Women in Aviation (NZAWA) rally...
SUBSCRIBER
Curator taking on new role across the Ditch
SUBSCRIBER
Curator taking on new role across the Ditch
Henry Buckenham has worn many hats over his time at the Waitaki Museum and Archive but now he is hanging them up and heading to the big smoke.
Car rolls near Oamaru
Car rolls near Oamaru
A person has been treated for minor injuries after a car rolled near Oamaru.
Forrester’s new curator excited for future
Forrester’s new curator excited for future
From one "top town" to another, the new curator of visual arts at the Forrester Gallery is excited for "playful" and "thought-provoking" exhibitions and sees great potential in the gallery’s future.
Eatery lands 5 hospitality award nominations
Eatery lands 5 hospitality award nominations
Award-winning Oamaru restaurant Cucina is dominating in Otago’s top dining spots, with an impressive five nominations including outstanding restaurant and outstanding chef for Pablo Tacchini.
Disputed flood works finished
Disputed flood works finished
NZ Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi is expecting fewer flood closures on the low-lying section of State Highway 1 through the Kakanui River flood plain near Maheno, at Clarks Mill.
SUBSCRIBER
Fluoride in water irks protesters
SUBSCRIBER
Fluoride in water irks protesters
More than 150 people marched through the streets of Oamaru yesterday, protesting the government’s directive to fluoridate the town’s water supply.
A little piece of England
A little piece of England
Maheno, south of Oamaru in North Otago, had 126 residents in the 2018 census.
Fluoride protesters march in Oamaru
Fluoride protesters march in Oamaru
A group of around 150 protesters have marched through Oamaru opposing plans to fluoridate the town's water supply.
Variety club calls time after 95 years
Variety club calls time after 95 years
All good things must come to an end.
Knitters helping needy
Knitters helping needy
A small group of North Otago knitters and crocheters will join other New Zealanders all throughout the country in uniting to knit thousands of blankets and warm clothing to be given to children,...
Having a ball
Having a ball
St Kevin’s College Year 12 pupils had a grand occasion of their own outside the Oamaru Opera House before heading to the school’s formal last Saturday night.
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
The Oamaru Mail welcomes letters from readers.
Resource consent sought for Kurow health hub
Resource consent sought for Kurow health hub
The first step to revamp healthcare in the Waitaki Valley has been taken.
Motor scooter in crash
Motor scooter in crash
One person was taken to Oamaru Hospital last Saturday after a two-vehicle crash involving a motor scooter in town.
Last notes played at variety club
Last notes played at variety club
All good things must come to an end.
New board take the reins during annual changeover
New board take the reins during annual changeover
The Zonta Club of Oamaru inducted a new board during its annual changeover dinner at the Brydone Hotel last month.
Racing to give back
Racing to give back
A donation of almost $1200 was presented to the Cancer Society’s Daffodil House in Dunedin.
Focus on film-industry talent
Focus on film-industry talent
Some of the country’s leading and emerging film industry talent will be in town this weekend attending New Zealand’s first regional story incubator that aims to support local film-makers.
