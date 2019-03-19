Free at last

Photo: Daniel Birchfield

Kirsten Burgher, of the Oamaru Volunteer Fire Brigade, holds Bookie the cat who was rescued after he became stuck in his custom-made cat door at the Criterion Hotel yesterday.

Bookie stuck in his cat door.

One crew from the Oamaru brigade was called to the scene in Harbour St about 9.30am and had to remove a wood panel from inside the premises to free Bookie after he got wedged between the cat door and a wall.

Once freed, about 20 minutes after firefighters arrived, he was carefully pulled out. Although Bookie was tired and hungry, he was not injured.

Criterion Hotel owner Sue Cameron-Duncan said 1-year-old Bookie had been the hotel's resident cat since he was a kitten and was something of a celebrity on the street.