Geopark dossier goes to Paris

Gary Kircher

The Waitaki Whitestone Geopark Trust has submitted its 300-page dossier to the Unesco headquarters in Paris this week as the district makes its bid for global recognition of its international geological significance.

Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher, the trust’s chairman, said if the Waitaki Whitestone Geopark became a Unesco Global Geopark, it would add "geographic balance" to the present distribution of geoparks.

There were 144 geoparks across 38 countries but none in Australasia and only eight others in the southern hemisphere.

"The dossier process has already sparked scientific curiosity in the region and pride in the district’s geology," he said.

The dossier evaluation was expected to be completed by the end of April next year.

If successful, Unesco evaluators would visit the proposed Unesco Global Geopark in May or June.

By the end of April 2020, Waitaki Whitestone Global Geopark could be notified of Unesco Global Geopark accreditation.