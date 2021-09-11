Geopark trust selects district councillor as its new leader

Broadening the community’s understanding of the Waitaki Whitestone Geopark and its significance in the district is vital, its trust’s new chairman says.

Ross McRobie

Ross McRobie was voted in to lead the trust at its annual meeting on Monday, after Helen Jansen stepped down from the role.

Ms Jansen said it was a personal decision to quit, but she would stay on as a trustee.

Mr McRobie, the Waitaki district councillor for the Ahuriri ward, said he was looking forward to the new role, having previously been a trustee, and knew the ‘‘highs and lows’’ of the public’s view on the aspiring geopark.

Being guided by the trust’s strategic plans — set to be released in the next week — there were four key elements: environment, community, visitors, and economy, Mr McRobie said.

‘‘I’m speaking now as a ratepayer, I suppose there hasn’t been enough talk about the geopark in the community, in I believe, the way it should be,’’ Mr McRobie said.

‘‘There’s a lot of work gone on protecting the hero sites and having discussions with landowners, and we have to do that, but there’s a lot of other things that have gone on as well.’’

Some people had raised concerns the trust would become a council-controlled organisation (CCO), as Mr McRobie was a councillor.

‘‘It’s got nothing to do with a CCO at all.

‘‘The only common factor in it is that I’m the chair now,’’ he said.

The trust also welcomed two new members at the annual meeting — Brett Hudson as a trustee, and Albert Brantley as an advisory trustee.

Mr Hudson is a former National Party list MP, and Mr Brantley is the former chief executive of Genesis Energy and Otakaro Limited, and held a similar role at OceanaGold Ltd.

Mr McRobie said he looked forwards to working alongside them, as they brought a wealth of experience.

