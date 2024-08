PHOTO: NIC DUFF

The North Otago Rugby Supporters Club were in mid-season form as the Old Golds opened their 2024 season on Saturday.

Despite the 16-14 loss to Horowhenua Kapiti, a healthy crowd of supporters lined the embankment cheering on their team.

McKeown Petroleum sponsored the day, allowing fans to attend for free.

Earlier in the curtain-raiser, North Otago Development lost 38-28 to South Canterbury.