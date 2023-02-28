'Great result': Funding secured for Oamaru Hospital

Oamaru Hospital. PHOTO: ODT FILES

A new funding contract has been agreed to keep the doors open at Oamaru Hospital.

Waitaki District Health Services (WDHS) announced today a new funding contract with Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand for the provision of health services based at Oamaru Hospital.

The new contract provides a significant funding increase of $3.5m per annum over the previous levels of about $11m per annum.

WDHS chairwoman Helen Algar said it was a great result.

"Our new contract with Te Whatu Ora provides much-needed and ongoing funding security for Oamaru Hospital. This new agreement gives us certainty around the continuity of health care services for our Waitaki community," she said.

WDHS chief executive Keith Marshall highlighted the hard-working and dedicated staff at Oamaru Hospital.

"There are an amazing group of people working at Oamaru Hospital who have continued to provide a high level of health care through many years of demanding circumstances, and everyone can be very proud of their ongoing commitment to our community. I know I am.

"The priority for WDHS is to address the significant pay gaps faced by all our staff so that we can properly ensure the future of Oamaru Hospital. We want to ensure our staff are paid at the same level as their Te Whatu Ora colleagues. Pay parity will also assist in attracting new staff to Oamaru."

WDHS has a close working relationship with Te Whatu Ora and Mr Marshall said getting to this point has been incredibly complex and required significant analysis, extensive cooperation, and a positive spirit by all involved.

"It bodes extremely well for how we continue to engage with the health reforms for the benefit of our community."

Ms Algar acknowledged the enormous effort by the WDHS management team to secure the new contract.

"This team are incredibly passionate and have worked tirelessly to secure the future of Oamaru Hospital. We know our community will be pleased with this outcome."

Ms Algar also extended her thanks to Waitaki District Council for their ongoing support.

"The council have remained enormously helpful and worked in partnership with us through this journey. Their support has been invaluable."

Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher said Oamaru Hospital was an essential cornerstone of the community and that was why the council had backed them so strongly over the years.

"The new funding contract that has been secured with Te Whatu Ora is a great result for all concerned, not the least the people of Waitaki!"

Waitaki District Health Services operates Oamaru Hospital as a secondary level health care facility servicing 23,800 people in the Waitaki District.

Oamaru Hospital has 22 inpatient beds, an emergency department, radiology services including a CT scanner, maternity services, and runs multiple outpatient clinics.

- Staff reporter