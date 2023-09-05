Heavy machinery moves tonnes of rock to maintain harbour breakwater

Heavy plant machinery has been at work on the revetment helping to protect the breakwater in Oamaru Harbour. PHOTOS: ROAD METALS / WAITAKI DISTRICT COUNCIL

More than 2000 tonnes of rock has been placed on the seaward side of the breakwater at Oamaru Harbour over the last week as part of ongoing harbour maintenance.

Heavy plant machinery has been at working on the revetment helping to protect the breakwater.

A revetment is a sloping structure designed to absorb and dissipate the energy of waves in order to reduce coastal erosion.

The rock was supplied and placed by Road Metals, using a 30-tonne excavator and 35-tonne loader, which were needed as 75% of the rock placed ranged between seven tonnes and 26 tonnes in weight.

Contractors also removed unsightly concrete on McAndrew Wharf, which runs parallel to the breakwater.

A digger works on the Oamaru waterfront.

Rock revetment work took place opposite the sheds on Sumpter Wharf this year and the breakwater itself was last added to in 2021.

Waitaki District Council property manager Grant Rhodes said regular rock revetment was important for the physical wellbeing of the harbour, "and, with the winter weather now easing, it is important for us to check the breakwater and add to the existing rocks where necessary".

The cost of the erosion prevention work was $130,000.

Later this year the council will be conducting a Lidar survey to monitor rock loss.

Lidar surveying uses laser pulses that calculate distances and capture precise measurements, giving a quick, simple and accurate way to collect data.

— Staff reporter