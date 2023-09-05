Heavy machinery moves tonnes of rock to maintain harbour breakwater

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Heavy plant machinery has been at working on the revetment helping to protect the breakwater.
A revetment is a sloping structure designed to absorb and dissipate the energy of waves in order to reduce coastal erosion.
The rock was supplied and placed by Road Metals, using a 30-tonne excavator and 35-tonne loader, which were needed as 75% of the rock placed ranged between seven tonnes and 26 tonnes in weight.
Contractors also removed unsightly concrete on McAndrew Wharf, which runs parallel to the breakwater.
Waitaki District Council property manager Grant Rhodes said regular rock revetment was important for the physical wellbeing of the harbour, "and, with the winter weather now easing, it is important for us to check the breakwater and add to the existing rocks where necessary".
The cost of the erosion prevention work was $130,000.
Later this year the council will be conducting a Lidar survey to monitor rock loss.
Lidar surveying uses laser pulses that calculate distances and capture precise measurements, giving a quick, simple and accurate way to collect data.
— Staff reporter