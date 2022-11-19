Heavy rain for parts of Otago

A heavy rain warning has been issued for North Otago, and a watch for Dunedin, as much of the country gets a damp weekend.

MetService this morning updated its severe weather information to include the warning for North Otago, and much of Canterbury.

For North Otago, 40 to 70 mm of rain was expected to accumulate between 11am and 11pm today, with peak rates around 10mm per hour.

MetService said streams and rivers could rise rapidly, and surface flooding and slips were possible.

For Dunedin, the watch applies from 1pm on Saturday to 1am on Sunday. MetService says rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria near the coast.

Due to a large, complex low-pressure system over the Tasman Sea, rain and thunderstorms affected large parts of the country yesterday and these were expected to continue over the weekend.

MetService meteorologist Jessie Owen said, “This low is dragging warm, muggy air from the north down over the country, which combined with the extra heating we are getting from the sun now that we are heading into summer makes conditions ripe for showers and thunderstorms.

“A warm, muggy northerly flow is going to keep producing showers across most of Aotearoa through Saturday and Sunday, with the most shower activity expected in the afternoons and early evenings when the heating from the sun is at a maximum,” Owens said.

For the north and central parts of the North Island, there is a moderate risk of thunderstorms during the afternoon, evening, and night.

For Whanganui, Manawatū, Horowhenua, Wairarapa and parts of Hawke’s Bay, Kapiti and Wellington, as well as Buller and inland areas of Tasman and Marlborough, there is a moderate risk of thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening, bringing localised heavy rain with intensities of 10-25mm per hour.

