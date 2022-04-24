Sunday, 24 April 2022

Highway reopens in Oamaru after police incident

    By Rebecca Ryan
    Police at the intersection of Wansbeck and Wye Sts in Oamaru. Photo: Rebecca Ryan
    State Highway 1 was last night closed for a time at Oamaru's southern entrance because of a police incident.

    Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advised the highway was closed between Wye St and Awamoa Rd, and motorists should expect delays.

    The agency advised this morning that the road had reopened late last night.

    Police were heard on speakers advising a man at a Wansbeck St property that he was under arrest.

    A police spokesperson last night said a pre-planned search warrant was being carried out. No further information was available.

    Police have been approached again this morning for comment. 

     

     

