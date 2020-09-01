Hollywood stars denied special NZ managed isolation request

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons. Photo: Getty Images

Two Hollywood actors had their applications denied when they requested to serve two weeks of managed isolation at a rural New Zealand property.

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons were in New Zealand filming Jane Campion's movie Power of The Dog, and had already been granted special exemption to enter the country due to Covid-19 border restrictions.

However, the American couple weren't happy with having to isolate at a hotel. They wanted to isolate at a rural property, separate from the five-star Auckland hotel the film's crew were staying at.

Details of the couple's application for special isolation have been revealed by the Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment, supplied under the Official Information Act according to Stuff. According to the documents, the applications were sent on May 21.

The application from the film's co-producer Chloe Smith noted Dunst and Plemons wanted privacy and were concerned about the public interest in their visit. Smith also argued they would be unable complete the film if they had to isolate in a hotel. The producer argued "we will be unable to give them an assurance of privacy".

"In order for Ms Dunst and Mr Plemons to undertake their travel to New Zealand, they must be assured of the highest standards of privacy," the application read.

"There is a huge amount of public interest in Ms Dunst and Mr Plemons and their activities.

"She is routinely followed by paparazzi photographers and articles have been published on their activities in New Zealand."

It cited an article published on the New Zealand Herald, originally from the Otago Daily Times about Dunst and Plemon's time in Oamaru.

Actress Kirsten Dunst sits alongside actor Kodi Smit-McPhee while chatting to director Jane Campion during filming for movie The Power of the Dog in Harbour St in Oamaru’s Victorian precinct. Photo: Daniel Birchfield

The request was denied by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and the letter cites the need for managed isolation to take place in an appropriate facility, like the S/o hotel in the Auckland CBD where the crew was staying, Stuff reports.

In an interview with Variety earlier this month, Dunst said it was challenging for her and Plemons "having a 2-year-old in a hotel room for two weeks".

The actors have since returned to Los Angeles.