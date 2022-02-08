Hope to keep hotel as part of community

Eugene Whakahoehoe and his son Kohu outside the schist-built former stables that Mr Whakahoehoe turned into a taproom for his craft beer. Eldest son, Autaia, designed the branding and logo of the business. PHOTO: TRACIE BARRETT

When Eugene and Sharon Whakahoehoe bought Omakau’s Commercial Hotel in January 2020, they had a three-year plan, which included introducing locals to US-style smoked meat and turning the former stables into a taproom from which to serve their craft beer.

Lockdowns had allowed them to achieve that plan in a shorter time but Covid-19 made Mr Whakahoehoe’s core business of policy-writing so busy he was unable to do both well.

"If you take your eye off the ball with either one of those, it’s to the detriment of both," he said.

The couple and their three sons moved to the historic hotel, thought to have been built by William Leask in 1898, from Virginia, in the United States, where Mr Whakahoehoe wrote policy for the military.

Eldest son Autaia (21) is studying media design at Victoria University, Wellington, and designed the branding for Dark Horse Brew Werks.

Middle son Kohu (20) studies business management at the University of Otago and gets hands-on hotel experience when home.

Their youngest son, Tainui, is only 10 but hoped to be a ninja, his dad said with a laugh.

Mr Whakahoehoe said he had been involved in craft brewing since he was a student and grew to love slow cooking smoked meat while living in the US, where it is a Southern tradition that has spread throughout the country.

“I really got into my barbecue and craft beer there,” he said.

The couple were unsure of where they would settle once they found the right buyer for the hotel, but it would probably have to be nearer to Wellington, and Mrs Whakahoehoe was interested in returning to her former teaching career.

He said they were hoping the right people would buy the hotel "and understand the uniqueness of the place and the business".

The hotel was much more than just a pub to the locals, Mr Whakahoehoe said, a social centre where the community could share their joys and troubles and was an important part of that community.

"The backbone of this business is the community around it — whoever takes over has to understand the needs of the community.

"You have obligations to the community as a publican, both legally and socially."

He had not realised before moving to Omakau how close the community was and how supportive they were, too.

"The values that people have around here, you wish that all New Zealanders had."

Mr Whakahoehoe planned to take his craft beer brand with him, but would leave the brewery equipment for the next owner if they wanted it.

He said he would miss getting out and talking to the locals, but was confident they would be as supportive of whoever took over the hotel.

