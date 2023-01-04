Horse stuck in float freed

A fire crew in North Otago has assisted to free a horse stuck in a float.

Weston Volunteer Fire Brigade Chief Fire Officer Bevan Koppert said firefighters were called to Enfield about 4.20pm yesterday.

The horse had got its feet stuck over the railing in the float.

Firefighters assisted to pull the horse back across, which was no major hassle, CFO Koppert said.

It was not a common thing to have happen, but he had dealt with it once or twice before.