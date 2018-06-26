Injured man winched out after skidder rolls

Emergency services raced to a forestry site near Hampden this afternoon where a man had to be winched out by rescue helicopters after a skidder rolled about midday today.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Daryl Ball said crews set up a landing zone for a rescue helicopter after a skidder - a heavy vehicle used in forestry for pulling out logs - rolled down a bank.

The crash happened near Duncan Rd, inland from Hampden.

St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said a rescue helicopter and ambulance were dispatched from Dunedin at 12.30pm.

The helicopter arrived at Dunedin Hospital at 2.23pm carrying a 65-year-old man with moderate injuries, he said.

A police spokeswoman said the man sustained a shoulder injury and was ''was winched out by rescue helicopter''.

WorkSafe had been notified, she said.