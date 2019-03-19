Inquest into Waikouaiti man's death closes

A coronial inquest into the death of a Waikouaiti man killed after being struck by a car in Eden St in 2016 concluded at the Oamaru District Court this afternoon.

The inquest, overseen by Coroner Marcus Elliott, was requested by the partner of Gerald James Cowley (67), Midge Henderson, who was seeking clarification about why William Arthur Lee (90) was entitled to drive given his reported medical issues and had concerns about the police investigation into the incident.

Mr Elliott said the hearing would also determine whether any recommendations would be made to the NZ Transport Agency to review its guidelines in relation to driving conditions for those with medical problems.

At the conclusion of the inquest he invited submissions from parties involved to be forwarded within two weeks and would also be seeking further information from the NZ Transport Agency on its guidelines for issuing certificates to drivers with medical issues and concerns about the process address by Ms Henderson.

Lee killed Mr Cowley, seriously injured Valerie Booth (70) and moderately injured a 13-year-old girl when the car he was driving mounted the footpath outside the Lagonda Tearooms in Thames St, Oamaru, on January 11, 2016.

He was charged with operating a motor vehicle carelessly causing death and three charges of careless use of a motor vehicle causing injury.

Lee pleaded guilty to all all four charges at the Timaru District Court on October 16 last year and was disqualified from driving for three years and ordered to pay a total of $10,000 reparation to Mr Cowley's partner and Ms Booth.