Thursday, 2 December 2021

Inquiries into crash after woman trapped

    Inquiries are continuing into a crash in which a woman became trapped under a car and another person was left in a serious condition, which happened in Oamaru on Tuesday.

    Emergency services were called to the scene in Oamaru at the corner of Thames and Wear Sts at 7.42am.

    A 33-year-old Oamaru woman was travelling south in Thames St when her car hit a ute, shunting it on to the footpath outside the Brydone Hotel.

    A police spokeswoman said a 28-year-old Oamaru woman, who had been a passenger in the ute, was walking towards the Brydone when the accident occurred and became trapped under the car when it stopped.

    The woman managed to free herself and was taken to Oamaru Hospital, as was the 24-year-old male driver of the ute.

    The 33-year-old woman was flown to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.

     

     

