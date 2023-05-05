Long-serving hospital administrator retiring

Helen Algar

Long-standing board member Helen Algar is retiring from the group which runs Oamaru Hospital.

Waitaki District Health Services Ltd announced Ms Algar’s pending retirement yesterday.

She would step down from the board at the end of next month.

Ms Algar has been a member of the board for more than 10 years and is its chairwoman.

Oamaru Hospital chief executive Keith Marshall said Ms Algar would be hugely missed.

"She has been an absolute rock for our hospital. And, on a personal level, Helen has been an absolute delight to work alongside.

"Her insight and commitment to our community and to our hospital, staff and patients, has been enormously inspiring to me," he said.

Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher said Ms Algar had been a stalwart and unrelenting champion for the hospital.

"She has had an unwavering commitment to securing the future of our hospital and its essential role in the health services for our community.

"I am personally very pleased that she decided to stay as chair of the board to see the job through.

"Our community owes Helen a huge debt of gratitude for all her efforts over many years."

Ms Algar extended her thanks to Mr Marshall and the Oamaru Hospital team for their hard work in overseeing the turnaround at Oamaru Hospital during the past 18 months.

"Having sat on this board for such a long time, I can safely say that Oamaru Hospital is in the best hands possible.

"Indeed, I am hugely grateful that Keith and the team’s efforts pulled off the amazing job they did around our securing new funding contract," she said.

"Before I left the board, I wanted to make sure that Oamaru Hospital was in good shape and had a solid future.

"It is extremely satisfying to me personally to know that after years of work behind the scenes, we have at last, properly secured the future of our local hospital through our new funding contract."

She said it felt it was the right time to let others guide the future of Oamaru Hospital.