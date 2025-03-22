Longest trail ride in Australasia returns

Riders at a previous Danseys Pass Trail ride event. PHOTO: OAMARU MAIL

"We're back in business."

The Danseys Pass Trail Ride returns today,after being cancelled last year due to extreme fire risk.

The Duntroon School fundraiser is the longest one-day trail ride in Australasia.

It boasts 165km of tracks through private high country farms, braided rivers, forestry, native gorge and rolling farmland in the Waitaki Valley.

Danseys Pass Trail Ride committee chairman Grant Tremewan said they were expecting between 900 and 1000 riders. The trail conditions looked good.

"We’re back in business. We’re running again. There’s been good rainfall since the summer, so a minimal fire risk this year," he said.

Mr Tremewan said he was looking forward to a good day out on the forecasted fine day and to meet "good people".

The course consists of a cloverleaf network of tracks stemming from "base paddock" on Bushy Creek Road, 9km from Duntroon. The course was completely redesigned each year, creating a varied and challenging day out for riders of all ages and experience.

Mr Tremewan said they catered for family, junior, intermediate, advanced tussock, advanced trees and extreme categories.

"The family track is a little bit extended this year. That’s really good to get the young kids going, to give them a bit of confidence. Mum or Dad can take them along and skid around that . . . that’s about 26km."

There is a shorter junior track, "which is good for young kids that need a bit of confidence".

Quadbikes are not included due to health and safety reasons, Mr Tremewan said.

A "heap of people" had been involved in organising the event. This included the school community, sponsors and three event co-ordinators.

The last event two years ago raised $40,000 towards a new library for the school. This year funds will go towards school uniforms, and sports and education equipment.