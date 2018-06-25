Monday, 25 June 2018

Man calls 111 after 'reaction' to cannabis

    By George Block
    An Omarama man who was feeling a little green after consuming cannabis called 111 on himself today.

    A police spokeswoman said they received a call about midday today by a man who was ''outside Mobil and needed ambulance assistance'' after his Sunday night session went south.

    ''He said he had consumed cannabis the night before and was having a reaction.''

    The man ''was not in possession of any drugs'' and has not been charged, the spokeswoman said.

    At 1pm today the man was being medically assessed. 

