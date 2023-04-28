Man charged with shooting at vehicle in Oamaru

Police have charged a man who allegedly shot at a vehicle in Oamaru last month.

Police this evening said a 37-year-old man was charged yesterday in relation to the incident, on Lynn St on Friday, March 3.

No one was injured.

The man was remanded in custody and is due to reappear in the Oamaru District Court on May 10, on a charge of discharging a firearm with intent to cause bodily harm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.