Thursday, 25 November 2021

Man hurt in fight crashed car on way to hospital

    1. Regions
    2. North Otago

    Police in Oamaru are investigating after a man who had been involved in a fight crashed his car on the way to get help.

    Sergeant Tony Woodbridge, of Oamaru, said police were called to a fight at a property in Leith St, Oamaru North, on Tuesday night.

    A 25-year-old Oamaru man had left to drive himself to Oamaru Hospital, but crashed into a tree near the hospital in Steward St.

    He was treated for minor injuries that were believed to have occurred during the fight, Sgt Woodbridge said.

     

     

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter