Man hurt in fight crashed car on way to hospital

Police in Oamaru are investigating after a man who had been involved in a fight crashed his car on the way to get help.

Sergeant Tony Woodbridge, of Oamaru, said police were called to a fight at a property in Leith St, Oamaru North, on Tuesday night.

A 25-year-old Oamaru man had left to drive himself to Oamaru Hospital, but crashed into a tree near the hospital in Steward St.

He was treated for minor injuries that were believed to have occurred during the fight, Sgt Woodbridge said.