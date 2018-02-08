Man injured on Lake Aviemore

A 43-year-old man was taken to Oamaru Hospital after he ‘‘came off his ski biscuit’’ at Lake Aviemore yesterday afternoon.

Otematata Volunteer Fire Brigade Chief Fire Officer Kevin Powell said it was unclear what had occurred, but first responders assessed the man at the scene near Parsons Rock in State Highway 83 shortly after the callout about 2.30pm.

A St John spokesman said the man was taken to Oamaru Hospital in a moderate condition about 3.30pm after a medical event.