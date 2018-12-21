Man rammed police car

An man who rammed a police car and injured a police officer in the process has been remanded on bail.

The 32-year-old Oamaru man, who was granted interim name suppression, appeared in the Oamaru District Court on Wednesday on charges of endangering transport and injuring with reckless disregard for safety.

The court heard the man, described as being in an "agitated volatile state", went to his former partner's Oamaru address about 12.45pm on December 4.

While there he told her he planned to ram his vehicle into a patrol car and "take a cop out".

After the woman called police, the man waited at the end of Tern St in his vehicle and when he saw a patrol car approaching in College St, accelerated towards it.

The police officer driving the car swerved to avoid the oncoming vehicle, which maintained its high speed and slammed into the side of the patrol car.

Both vehicles were extensively damaged. A fence and parked car were also damaged.

The man was remanded on bail by Judge Joanna Maze for a case review on March 6.