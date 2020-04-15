Ministry returns reins to Weston School board

Deidre Senior

After close to two years, Weston School near Oamaru is no longer under statutory management.

A limited statutory manager was appointed by the Ministry of Education at the request of the school’s board in mid-2018, to help it process what was described as a "staffing issue" at the time.

Weston School principal Deidre Senior said she was unable to comment on the intervention being lifted when contacted by the ODT on Sunday.

The board has been free to govern the school since April 3.

Ministry of Education Ministry sector enablement and support deputy secretary Katrina Casey said the intervention was first put in place to manage "complex issues which had arisen in relationships between the board, school leadership, staff and community".

A review in June last year found the "majority of these difficulties had been resolved", but the intervention was kept in place due to leadership changes at the school, including the appointment of Mrs Senior as principal in late 2019.

Following a second review, Mrs Casey said she was confident in the school’s present position.