Money for historic building in Oamaru

    The Government is giving about $280,000 to restore three historic buildings: a 130-year-old building in Oamaru, a 150-year-old pub in Hurunui, and 92-year-old building in Petone.

    The funding was announced by Culture, Arts and Heritage Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday.

    The 1880s Marshall Building in Tees St, Oamaru, will have $48,000.

    Once strengthened, the building will be converted into visitor accommodation.

    The Hurunui Hotel, built in 1868, is a category one historic place and $132,503 will be given to repair stonework damaged in the Kaikoura earthquakes.

    The William Gray Young-designed buildings in Petone’s Jackson Street Historic Area will have $100,000 for bracing work. 

