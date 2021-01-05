Most highways reopened after flooding

Most southern highways have reopened after flooding caused widespread problems over the weekend.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said this afternoon its contractors had worked overtime to reopen most of the highways affected by the massive downpours.

It said the only roads still closed were State Highway 82 between Kurow and Ikawai, and SH83 between Otematata and Aviemore.

Flood damage to SH83 will require reconstruction of the roadway approaching the Parsons Creek Bridge near Otematata. Photo: NZTA

NZTA Lower South Island Transport Systems Manager Graeme Hall said work was continuing at both sites to reopen the roads as soon as possible.

“Work is progressing well at both of these sites, and we’re aiming to have both roads reopened by the weekend.

"The damage on SH83 will require reconstruction of the roadway approaching the Parsons Creek Bridge near Otematata, and while there is some rain in the forecast over the next few days, we’ll be pulling out all the stops to get the job done before the weekend.”

Mr Hall reminded drivers that speed restrictions remain in place at several sites on the state highway network where flood repairs have been carried out.

"These temporary speed restrictions are in place to keep everyone safe – please slow down when driving through these sites."

In the Central Otago area several roads remain closed today.

Fulton Hogan advised of the following closures late this afternoon.

Moutere Disputed Spur Road – CLOSED (approx. 5km from Omakau end)

Killarney street, Naseby – CLOSED

Creamery Rd – CLOSED

Maniototo Rd – CLOSED (from Waipiata Gimmerburn Rd to Lower Gimmerburn Rd)

Naseby Link Rd – CLOSED

Naseby Gimmerburn Rd – CLOSED from SH85 – Fennessy Rod

Auripo Rd - CLOSED (Boundary to Thurlow Rd)

Danseys Pass Rd is CLOSED from the Kyeburn River Road intersection to the summit

Scotts Lane – CLOSED (Kyeburn River Rd to Swinburn Back Road)