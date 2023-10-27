Friday, 27 October 2023

Motorcyclist blown off bike in North Otago

    1. Regions
    2. North Otago

    Police are asking motorists in North Otago to take care between Oamaru and Palmerston after a motorcyclist was blown off their bike in strong winds.

    Police were called to Maheno-Herbert Road, near Happy Valley Road, around 1.15pm after reports the motorcyclist had been blown over.

    "Thankfully they only received minor injuries," a police spokesman said.

    Motorcyclists and those driving high-sided vehicles should take care, and all motorists are urged to drive to the conditions, the spokesman said.

     