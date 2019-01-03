Motorcyclist charged after fleeing police three times

A motorcyclist who didn't think his bike was up to code has been arrested after he fled from police three times in three different locations in Otago and South Canterbury last year.

Police said the man was arrested for failing to stop for police in Hampden, Omarama and Lake Tekapo.

On New Year's Day the man was spotted riding his motorcycle through the small town of Kimbell, inland from Timaru, heading toward Fairlie, police said.

An area search was conducted and police located the 39-year-old rider, police said.

The man was charged with three counts of failing to stop and one count of dangerous driving, and will appear in Oamaru District Court on February 13.

“This is a really good example of why you should pull over when signalled by Police,” Senior Constable Russell Halkett said.

“This person was concerned because the bike wasn’t up to scratch, and he’s now facing much more serious charges.”