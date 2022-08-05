Friday, 5 August 2022

Motorcyclist killed on Kurow highway

    The road has reopened to one lane this afternoon. PHOTO: KAYLA HODGE
    A motorcyclist has died after a crash in the Waitaki Valley, police have confirmed.

    Emergency services were advised of the crash on the Kurow-Duntroon Road (State Highway 83) about 12.40pm today, a spokeswoman said.

    A person died at the scene. No other vehicles were involved. 

    The crash had closed SH83, east of the intersection of Eastern Rd, Waka Kotahi/ NZ Transport Agency advised.

    However, by 3.40pm the road had reopened to one lane, with stop-go traffic management in place.

    An ODT reporter at the scene said there was debris scattered over the Alps 2 Ocean Cycle Trail and a roadside paddock from the crash.

    Motorists were advised to expect delays. 

     

     

     

     
     

