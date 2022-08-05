Motorcyclist killed on Kurow highway

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Emergency services were advised of the crash on the Kurow-Duntroon Road (State Highway 83) about 12.40pm today, a spokeswoman said.
A person died at the scene. No other vehicles were involved.
The crash had closed SH83, east of the intersection of Eastern Rd, Waka Kotahi/ NZ Transport Agency advised.
However, by 3.40pm the road had reopened to one lane, with stop-go traffic management in place.
An ODT reporter at the scene said there was debris scattered over the Alps 2 Ocean Cycle Trail and a roadside paddock from the crash.
Motorists were advised to expect delays.