Motorcyclist killed on Kurow highway

The road has reopened to one lane this afternoon. PHOTO: KAYLA HODGE

A motorcyclist has died after a crash in the Waitaki Valley, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were advised of the crash on the Kurow-Duntroon Road (State Highway 83) about 12.40pm today, a spokeswoman said.

A person died at the scene. No other vehicles were involved.

The crash had closed SH83, east of the intersection of Eastern Rd, Waka Kotahi/ NZ Transport Agency advised.

However, by 3.40pm the road had reopened to one lane, with stop-go traffic management in place.

An ODT reporter at the scene said there was debris scattered over the Alps 2 Ocean Cycle Trail and a roadside paddock from the crash.

Motorists were advised to expect delays.