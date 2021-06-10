Thursday, 10 June 2021

Motorcyclist killed in weekend crash named

    Police have released the name of the motorcyclist who died in a crash in North Otago at the weekend.

    Police said David William Huria (60), of Ashburton, died when his motorcycle and a ute collided on State Highway 85, between Morrisons and Kyeburn.

    St John said three other people were also injured in the crash, which happened on Sunday about 11.20am, and were taken to Dunedin Hospital.

    The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

    "Police thank those members of the public who assisted prior to the arrival of emergency services. The crash was in a remote area and the assistance was appreciated."

