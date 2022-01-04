Move paying off for information centre

Oamaru and Waitaki Visitor Information Centre and Whitestone City staff (from left) visitor guide Stella Xia, visitor host Jude Clarke and visitor host and guide Annah Evington. PHOTO: ASHLEY SMYTH

The new location of Oamaru’s information centre, fronting Whitestone City, is working well, co-ordinator Carolyn Lewis says.

The Oamaru and Waitaki Visitor Information Centre reopened in the Harbour St building at Labour Weekend, and Ms Lewis, who co-ordinates both operations, said they complemented each other well.

"Basically this adds another dimension to the information centre, ’cause people can come in, get their information, have a great experience, and then we send them out into Oamaru and the wider Waitaki with a smile on their faces."

Previously, Tourism Waitaki had run the centre from a council-owned building on the corner of Itchen and Thames Sts.

It closed the Oamaru i-Site in June in 2020, under a restructure brought on by the Covid-19 crisis. An independent information centre was then opened last October, but closed again last winter.

More than 95% of the people who sought visitor information also ventured through Whitestone City, which offered an interactive Victorian experience for children and adults.

Whitestone City had also been closed by Tourism Waitaki, in March last year, due to falling visitor numbers.

It was reopened three months later by the Oamaru Whitestone Civic Trust, initially at weekends and on holidays, but during summer it had been operating seven days a week.

In the 18 months since it reopened, 17,000 people had been through, Ms Lewis said.

The new location of the visitor centre, away from the main street, was not a disadvantage, and new signage helped point people in the right direction.

"I don’t think it is [a disadvantage] at all. I mean basically this area is the jewel in the crown. This is where we capture the people coming through."

Whitestone City operating costs, including staff wages, were covered through visitor contributions, although there was still a team of volunteers who helped out in the background, Ms Lewis said.

"We’re still asking people to pay what they think is fair on the way out.

"Most people are really fair — some people seem to think it’s part of the information centre ... but we’re just trying to make it clear to people, that’s how this place runs."

The Waitaki District Council was funding the information centre, which always had one staff member working, but not Whitestone City, she said.

Wendy Simpson at Rose’s General Store continued to provide visitor information and ticketing for events, while the Lagonda Tearooms were still serving as an InterCity bus stop point and providing information relating to that.

"The biggest thing at the moment is ... the indications are, we’ve got really strong domestic market," Ms Lewis said.

We’re still getting probably about 30% of our visitors through from the North Island, and probably about 50% from Christchurch or further south.

"I think the other thing too, we’re finding, is that Oamaru’s becoming a real long weekend destination, which is really cool. People are meeting friends and family here, and enjoying a few relaxing days."

ashley.smyth@odt.co.nz