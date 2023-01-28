Mum of five wins nursing scholarship

Uinita (Nita) Tapa’atoutai celebrates an earlier study milestone. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Equipped with leadership skills from her late father, strong Tongan values from her mother and a Toloa tertiary scholarship, Uinita (Nita) Tapa’atoutai is ready to tackle her next big challenge at Ara/Te Pukenga.

After several years juggling studies, work and family life, the Oamaru mother-of-five will commute to Timaru this year to begin her bachelor of nursing studies full time — and the first year of study is covered by a Ministry for Pacific Peoples funding grant.

Ms Tapa’atoutai said her early life experiences caring for her grandmother in Tonga and her more recent community and healthcare work had shaped her nursing aspirations, but her determination to be a role model for her children was what really inspired her.

"They are the ones who motivate me to keep going every day. For several years now, I have juggled two jobs and studied three programmes across three polytechnics while looking after my five children — one [of whom] has unique needs."

Her dedication to study over recent years has resulted in her notching up an impressive list of qualifications: level 3 health and wellbeing community service and a level 4 community facilitation apprenticeship through Careerforce, a bachelor of applied management through Otago Polytechnic, a certificate of proficiency in Pacific nutrition from Auckland University online and finally Ara’s level 4 pre-health online, gaining her entry to Ara’s bachelor of nursing programme.

"I like how Ara allowed me to do my pre-health part time. The way the programme is delivered was well-suited to my busy lifestyle working in community healthcare in Oamaru Hospital and as a peer mentor," she said.

One of eight children, Ms Tapa’atoutai came to New Zealand in her late teens.

She was grateful for the work ethic demonstrated by her dad, who juggled two jobs to care for his family, and for the nurturing of her mum.

"She instilled in me the key values of faka’apa’apa — respect; feiveitokai’aki — sharing, co-operating and fulfilment of mutual obligations; lototoo — humility and generosity; [and] tauhivaha’a — loyalty, commitment," she said.

Keen to make things happen, she applied for a Ministry for Pacific Peoples Toloa scholarship, which aims to inspire and support Pacific students engaging with Steam: science, technology, engineering, the arts and maths.

The Ministry for Pacific Peoples established the Toloa Programme in 2015. It takes a multi-faceted approach to raising awareness and providing workforce development opportunities for its communities.

Hearing she had secured a $10,000 scholarship for 2023 brought tears of joy.

"I was so happy, excited and overwhelmed knowing that my first year of nursing study will be funded."

She was looking forward to a celebration for the recipients in Christchurch at the end of February.

"I am so excited for this journey and want to show my children that if I can do it while looking after them, then they can do anything straight out of school."

It may be a long journey as she plans to do a masters as the children grow older.

Plans are in place for her husband to get the children to school, the after-school programmes are booked and, financial worries now eased, Ms Tapa’atoutai is ready to meet her classmates and get to work.