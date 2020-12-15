Museum reopening

Celebrating the reopening of the Waitaki Museum and Archive in Oamaru yesterday are (from left) Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher, museum curator Chloe Searle, Anne Te Maiharoa-Dodds, and Upoko Runaka David Higgins. PHOTO: RUBY HEYWARD

After a four-year closure Waitaki Museum and Archive is reopening today and premiering three new exhibition spaces.

A special event, held yesterday, officially opened the refurbished historic building and exhibitions "Our Land", "European Settlement", and "Ka Puipuiaki o Korotuaheka".

The last named showcased the Waitaha Taoka/Stewart Willetts Family Collection of more than 9000 toki (adzes) and taoka found by Stewart Willetts in 1952, and given to the Waitaki District Council in 1996.

Since its donation, the collection has been referred to as the Willetts Collection but as part of the museum’s refurbishment it was renamed to recognise Waitaha Taoka.

Waitaki Museum and Archive curator Chloe Searle said museum staff engaged with Te Runanga O Moeraki and with Waitaha Taiwhenua o Waitaki Trust Board to rename the collection.

Upoko Runaka David Higgins said the Te Reo name was an indication of the importance of the site and the opening was a "realisation of a dream".

"We are more than happy to have our taoka on display for the community to enjoy.

"There is a flow of traditions and histories as you come through the door, that goes from early people through to later arrivals. We are all interconnected."

Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher said the collection was something "Te Papa would have killed to have".

The prolonged closure allowed for the collection to establish real connections to the Waitaki district and with proper science behind their origins, Mr Kircher said.

He was particularly happy with the co-operation between the Waitaha Taoka, the Willetts family and all of the different groups.

"It’s a really valuable thing to tell the stories of your district’s past and this is one of the main ways we could tell them."

The Waitaki District Council originally planned to amalgamate the museum, archives and the Forrester Gallery, but in 2018 it decided instead on stand-alone upgrades for Oamaru’s cultural facilities.

ruby.heyward@odt.co.nz