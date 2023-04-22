New harbour path planned to improve waterfront accessibility

Upgrades to the Ōamaru Harbour are continuing with the Waitaki District Council announcing work on a new path to improve access to the waterfront.

Next month, Whitestone Contracting will begin working on the Waterfront Rd footpath between McKeown Group and the intersection with the esplanade.

Project manager Erik van der Spek said the Ōamaru Harbour area was enjoyed by both residents and visitors.

"This is an important area to make safer and more accessible."

A council spokesperson said the works were not expected to impact the local wildlife as the path was in the open and near existing infrastructure such as roads and rail.

A new raised crossing will also be installed to slow down traffic turning into the esplanade.

The timeline of the work is subject to weather and any other priority work required by council.

Assets operations manager Joshua Rendell said "the Ōamaru Harbour area is really taking shape and is being enjoyed by many".

"This area is used quite a lot by walkers and cyclists, construction of the new footpath away from the roadside will assist in making this area safer for all."

Although limited impact on traffic was expected during the works, traffic management would be in place to protect worker safety.

This is the second Ōamaru Harbour footpath connection.

The first was constructed between Scotts Brewery and The Galley in July/August last year, and connects to the recently renovated Holmes Wharf.

A council spokesperson said last year’s footpath installation and the new work would be constructed within a budget of $180,000 that council approved as part of the 2021-31 Long Term Plan.