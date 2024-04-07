A new take on emergency preparedness

A video campaign by Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu and the AF8 Programme is outlining ways whānau can prepare for earthquake emergency including removing objects that can cause injury and preparation of essential supplies to last more than a week. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

It has been over 300 years since a large earthquake in New Zealand ruptured the Alpine Fault and Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu has joined forces with the Alpine Fault (AF8+) programme, to help prepare whānau for another earthquake event.

A recent study led by Te Herenga Waka, Victoria University of Wellington senior lecturer Dr Jamie Howarth indicated there was a 75% probability of an Alpine Fault earthquake in the next 50 years.

Geologists working on Project AF8 believe the next severe earthquake on the Alpine Fault is most likely to be a rupture that begins in South Westland and "unzips" northwards, and will probably have a magnitude of 8+ on the Richter scale.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu and the AF8 Programme are tapping into Mātauranga Māori (Maori knowledge), using Ngāi Tahu creation stories and weaving them with scientific knowledge to illustrate emergency preparedness.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu Kaiwhakahaere Justin Tipa said according to Ngāi Tahu creation stories, earthquakes were caused by Rūaumoko, the son of Ranginui (the Sky Father) and his wife Papatūanuku (the Earth Mother).

"Science tells us the Alpine Fault ruptures about every 300 years, and that the last significant rupture occurred in 1717.

"Over millions of years, these seismic events have shaped the landscape of Te Waipounamu (South Island), lifting it from the ocean and forming the peaks of Kā Tiritiri o te Moana (Southern Alps) with each large earthquake the Alpine Fault generates," Mr Tipa said.

The campaign features a video in which a whānau is travelling to Te Tai Poutini (West Coast) to explore the stories of the Alpine Fault and Ngāi Tahu whenua.

A poua (grandfather) tells his mokopuna (grandchild) stories from their tipuna, so they can understand what it means for their future. He encourages them to take an active role in preparing their homes and protecting their whanau.

Mr Tipa said the campaign emphasised the importance of emergency preparedness for the iwi.

"Our marae naturally lead responses in emergency events, implementing the values of manaakitanga and kaitiakitanga through the provision of aid and shelter.

"Half of them have solar panels, enhancing their resilience, and with the support of Te Puni Kokiri, were installing emergency pods equipped with resources to support our communities."

But whānau needed to prepare themselves as well to reduce the impact of an emergency, he said.

"The key thing is to take action now.

"Kauraka e mataku, kia takatū. Don’t be scared, be prepared," Mr Tipa said.

AF8 science lead Dr Tom Robinson said it was impossible to predict the next large Alpine Fault earthquake but "we can prepare for it, and we need to work together to do that".

"Anything we do to prepare now will make it easier for us to respond and recover in the future, not just for a large Alpine Fault earthquake, but any other natural hazard event that challenges us here in Te Waipounamu."

Funding from the Earthquake Commission, Toka Tū Ake contributed to the campaign.

More information on how to prepare for natural hazard events is available on the Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu and AF8 programme websites.