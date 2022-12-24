New toilets open for business

Photo: Nic Duff

Duntroon and Districts Development Association secretary Karan Lawrence and chairman Owen King are excited to finally have the new public toilet open in Duntroon. Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher cut the ribbon to open the new toilets on Thursday.

The toilets have been on the radar for about 10 years, and after a lot of discussion it was decided the most appropriate location was the the old pharmacy site next to Vanished World. In 2021, resource consent was granted to proceed.

The toilets have been constructed over the past few months.

The development association was heavily involved in the toilets.

It had worked on the old toilets, located nearby.

The walls of the old toilets with artist Burns Pollock’s distinctive artwork are now blocked off, but the artwork has been retained.

Mr King also crafted a bench out of recycled totara from the old pharmacy building, which now sits near the new toilets.