No serious harm after roll

Emergency services have responded to a rolled vehicle in Herbert.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews from Weston, Oamaru, Kakanui and Hampden attended the crash, which was reported about 1.35pm yesterday.

Weston Volunteer Fire Brigade Chief Fire Officer Bevan Koppert said the incident happened in the middle of Herbert on State Highway 1.

There were no serious injuries but one person was taken to hospital for a check-up.